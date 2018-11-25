US agents have reportedly fired tear gas at migrants as some attempted to breach the border separating Mexico and the United States.

The Associated Press reported that migrants approaching the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, were enveloped in smoke.

US agents shot the gas, according to an AP reporter on the scene. Children were heard screaming and coughing in the mayhem, it said.

Honduran migrant Ana Zuniga, 23, told the news agency that she saw migrants open a small hole in concertina wire at a gap on the Mexican side of a levee, at which point US agents fired tear gas at them.

“We ran but when you run the gas asphyxiates you more,” she told the AP while cradling her three-year-old daughter Valery in her arms.