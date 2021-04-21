Teen Girl Killed By Columbus Police On Afternoon Of Chauvin Verdicts

A teenage girl was shot dead by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday afternoon, about the same time that a jury in Minneapolis was returning guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin, a former cop, in the killing last year of George Floyd.

Graphic body-camera footage of the incident, made public by police at a news conference Tuesday night, shows officers arriving at a southeast Columbus neighbourhood and finding a commotion in front of a house.

One officer ― who has not been identified ― fires several times at the Black teenager, who appeared to be grappling with another female. The teen collapses on the ground and, moments later, a witness can be heard shouting, “She’s a fucking kid, man!” A small knife can be seen next to the fallen teenager.

Referring to the body-camera footage, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said it was “clear the officer took action to protect another young life.”

“It’s a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It’s a horrible, heartbreaking situation,” Ginther said during a news conference. “We felt transparency in sharing this footage, as incomplete as it is at this time.”

He added that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was conducting an independent review of the shooting. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.