Teen Stabbed To Death After Birthday Party In Romford Named As Jordan Douherty

PA Wire/PA Images Forensic investigators at the scene in Romford, east London.

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death after a birthday party in east London has been named by detectives.

Jordan Douherty from Grays, Essex, died on Saturday after he was found with stab wounds outside a community centre in Clockhouse Lane, Romford.

Police were called at about 9.05pm and found the injured teen in the street. He was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short while later.

Detective sergeant Gurj Singh said: “Response officers who attended the initial calls were confronted with up to 100 youths leaving a birthday party gathering at a community centre.

“There appeared to be fighting and tragically a teenager has been found with fatal injuries.”

Three teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 17 arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident have now been released under investigation, the Met Police said.