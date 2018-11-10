“I would say I have two ways to go home,” says one teenage boy from south London, as he reflects on his personal safety following a spate of fatal stabbings in and around this part of the capital over recent days. “There’s either the long way where there’s more light out and there’s more houses so there’s more people who can see what’s happening. Or there’s a short way I would probably go more or less in the daytime rather than in the night time.” On a crisp early evening at a south London community sports centre, various groups of boys and men are gathered across three pitches to delight in a game or two of football to usher in the weekend. Among them stands a squad of about 15 young men taking part in a game organised by Football Beyond Borders (FBB), a charity working across 35 different schools and with more than 500 students throughout London to instill values of teamwork and leadership. Some of the participants gathered at the centre play for a local football club as well as take part in FBB, which supports members to improve academic performance and school engagement through the sport. The boys are carefree and jovial as they display impressive footwork on the floodlit pitch, but off the astroturf, a few of them reveal that news of recent stabbings not too far away is disheartening.

Metropolitan Police John Ogunjobi, 16, was the 119th person to be killed in London this year

“I always feel wary of where I’m going and what I’m doing at a certain time because I feel like now, because of everything that I’ve heard in the news, that ‘ah, it’s not safe to walk outside at this time, or to be in this area, and be around certain people’,” one boy in his mid-teens told HuffPost UK. “I think that all comes down to news. Because the news portrays this and then it then goes down to the parents, and then the parents put that on the children, so now it makes the children feel unsafe in the environment they’re in.” London has seen a jump in knife offences this year, with just under 1,300 stabbings taking place in the capital up to April – a rise of 16%. Nationwide, knife-related offences rose 12% to almost 40,000 in the year up to June – the highest figure since records began in April 2009. This is against a bleak backdrop of record violent crime across the country, as homicides jumped 14% to 719 in the same period, marking a 10-year high. The capital alone recorded its 119th homicide on Monday – a boy of 16 named John Ogunjobi. His death in Tulse Hill, tragically witnessed by his mother, was the fifth fatal stabbing in the space of six days in and around south London after the killings of Rocky Djelal, 38; Jay Hughes, 15; Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, and Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez, 22. “It’s a topic that’s rarely talked about because it’s a topic that people really do feel uncomfortable talking about because it’s not nice,” the same young man continued. “You don’t want to be in school – in a place where you want to socialise with people, probably just have fun and get your education – you don’t want to be talking about the negatives in life, like knife crime. So I don’t think it’s a topic that you’ll talk about in your social groups. “Also, I think it’s a topic that people are scared to talk about in the first place. Because they don’t really know what to talk about – the topic of knife crime, you’re hearing different things from other places and loads of different causes of knife crime.” It is this challenge to pinpoint a cause which has seen politicians and police officers scramble to offer various explanations. But resolving the issue still seems at an impasse.

It’s clear that at the heart of this problem is an under-investment in young people. If young people were given clear role models and pathways in their lives, then they wouldn’t need to go down this road

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan this week admitted it could take “up to 10 years, a generation” to tackle the problem, as he warned that primary school children were being lured into gang culture by a sense of belonging. He also blamed a cut in police numbers, telling BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “The most senior police officers in the country have said it’s naive to believe there’s not a link to cutting police numbers and violent crime”. Yet members of the group pointed to a mix of sibling influence, media stereotypes, cutbacks in youth centres, a lack of opportunity for young people, and a distant relationship with the police which they say drives certain young people to take to violent crime. One said: “Nowadays the youth clubs have been shortened and there’s barely any youth clubs around and I think youth clubs could really help. It gives people opportunities to talk with their friends, so they don’t find themselves in bad situations.” A different boy added that such platforms, and other creative outlets, would give young people with a range of different talents the chance to express themselves in productive ways. If such opportunities were afforded to youngsters, knife crime would not happen, he said. The young man’s concerns about youth centres were on Friday echoed by members of the UK Youth Parliament, who urged ministers to tackle the scourge of knife crime. One youth minister simply told the House of Commons that cuts were a main driver of the surge. “We must focus on the root causes of knife crime: poverty, inequality, austerity and a lack of opportunity,” said Athian Akec, MYP for Camden in north London. One of the FBB teenagers told HuffPost UK: “I think if we got more people to talk to us (in school) about the consequences and the effects of knife crime then I think it will lead the young people to turn away from that life. “Knife crime and gang violence, I think it’s just a lifestyle now. And a lifestyle that people want to live, but they don’t actually know the effects and consequences of it when they go into it. They only learn once they’re actually in it.”

PA Cressida Dick, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan