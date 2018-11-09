Youth MPs Vow To Pressure Government To End Knife Crime

Ministers must do more to tackle the “undeniable” scourge of knife crime, the UK Youth Parliament has said.

There were 1,299 stabbings in London alone up to the end of April, according to official statistics from the Met Police, a rise of 16%.

Figures released this month also showed that out of the 44 UK police forces, 38 recorded a rise in knife crime since 2011.

Athian Akec MYP for London’s Camden, told a special Youth Parliament session at the House of Commons that austerity was one of the main drivers.

He said: “The impact of knife crime on individuals is undeniable, and while politicians wish to police their way out of a knife crime epidemic, it is simply not possible.

“We must focus on the root causes of knife crime: poverty, inequality, austerity and a lack of opportunity.

“We must petition the government to put reason over rhetoric, compassion over indifference, equality over austerity.

“As knife crime claims more lives in our country, never has so much been lost by so many because of the indecision of so few.”

Arqam Al-Hadeed, MYP for Leeds raised the case of Irfan Fazil, a 16-year-old from his constituency who was stabbed in the heart by a fellow teenager on the way home from school.