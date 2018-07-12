Police cuts could have led to a rise in violent crime and the media needs to cover knife attacks more, people in Birmingham have told HuffPost UK. People frequently mentioned policing and crime in their area when asked what they cared about most for HuffPost Listens, a project which saw us go out in the city and listen to people. The crime rate went up 11% in the West Midlands between April 2016 and March 2017, reflecting a national trend. Andrea Cleveland said she was worried about speeding traffic in her neighbourhood which had led to deaths, including of a young man recently.

Andrew Garthwaite

Kieran Quinlan, who was stabbed in the heart and is now hoping to start his own charity to help troubled young people through sports, felt there needs to be more media coverage of knife crime.

Andrew Garthwaite

The penalties for carrying a knife may not be harsh enough, according to Tom Treacy, who said he had friends who carried knives when he was younger, who felt they had to do so for protection. The current penalty is up to four years in prison.

Andrew Garthwaite

Matt Nation suspected a rise in cuts to frontline police officers - West Midlands Police is the “smallest in its history” after losing 2,300 officers since 2010 - could be contributing to a rise in violent crime. He cited an African proverb to share his feeling that young people who do not feel supported by society could commit more crime: “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth”.

Andrew Garthwaite

Oliver Bain feels Birmingham is “getting as bad as London” for violent crimes.

Andrew Garthwaite

Youssef Bassass is from Morocco and has been stopped several times by the police who asked for his ID, so he carries his passport with him at all times. But he said he doesn’t mind this: “I love the police.”

Andrew Garthwaite

HuffPost UK