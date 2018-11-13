Teen Admits Brutal Assault On Traffic Warden Captured In Viral Video

A teenager has admitted assaulting a traffic warden who was kicked and stamped on in a street attack, which was filmed by a witness and shared widely on social media.

Danyal Bashir, 19, from Alum Rock, Birmingham, will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty on Tuesday to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A previous hearing was told the warden was pulled off his motorbike on September 14 and left with a split lip and bruising to his head and hands.

Bashir, who was warned by Judge Christina Montgomery QC that he is likely to receive a jail sentence, was granted conditional bail to reappear for sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on November 23.

Video footage taken by a passer-by at the time and later posted on social media went viral and sparked widespread condemnation of the gang’s targeting of a public servant.

The images showed the council worker being brutally attacked by a mob of young men who then repeatedly kicked their defenceless victim in the head and back as he lay cowering on the ground.

The traffic warden, Charlie Weston, was taken to hospital but later publicly said he forgave his attackers.