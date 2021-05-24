What do the marketplaces say?

An eBay spokesman said the site had removed the law-breaking products flagged by Which? “We have filters in places which automatically block listings which are unsafe or do not comply with our policies. These blocked six million unsafe listings from making it onto site in 2020,” they added. “Our teams also work around the clock as an additional safety net to manually review and remove anything which may not have been caught by our filters.”

Wish told Which? that its internal teams looked into the items identified and confirmed that all four listings had been taken down.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws and we monitor the products sold in our stores for product safety concerns. When appropriate, we remove a product from the store, reach out to sellers, manufacturers, and government agencies for additional information, or take other actions. If customers have concerns about an item they’ve purchased, we encourage them to contact our Customer Service directly so we can investigate and take appropriate action. The products in question have been removed.”

AliExpress said it took “prompt action” to remove the product listings flagged by Which?, adding: “We are a third-party marketplace and all merchants selling on AliExpress must comply with our platform rules and policies, as well as comply with all local laws and regulations. We will take action against sellers that are found to be in violation of our terms.”