26/12/2018 10:38 GMT

Mount Etna: 10 People Injured Following 4.8 Magnitude Quake In Sicily

The quake struck in the early hours of Wednesday amid an ongoing eruption from the volcano.

An earthquake triggered by Mount Etna in Sicily has injured 10 people, with local residents fleeing their homes.

An 80-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a house after the 4.8 magnitude quake struck just after 3am on Wednesday, Italian news agency ANSA said.

Civil Protection officials in Italy said the quake was part of a series of 1,000 mostly unnoticeable tremors linked to Etna’s ongoing eruption this week.

The quake left rural homes damaged, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened up cracks on a road which was closed for inspection.

Government undersecretary Vito Crimi said there were no deaths.

