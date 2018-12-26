Mount Etna: 10 People Injured Following 4.8 Magnitude Quake In Sicily

An earthquake triggered by Mount Etna in Sicily has injured 10 people, with local residents fleeing their homes.

An 80-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a house after the 4.8 magnitude quake struck just after 3am on Wednesday, Italian news agency ANSA said.

Civil Protection officials in Italy said the quake was part of a series of 1,000 mostly unnoticeable tremors linked to Etna’s ongoing eruption this week.

The quake left rural homes damaged, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened up cracks on a road which was closed for inspection.

Government undersecretary Vito Crimi said there were no deaths.