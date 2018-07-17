Thai Cave Rescue Hero Saman Gunan To Be Honoured By Royal Navy

JustGiving Thai Navy SEAL Saman Gunan died part way through the mission to save 12 young football players and their coach trapped in a cave in northern Thailand

A crowdfunding page launched by Royal Navy divers in support of a Thai Navy SEAL who died during the dramatic rescue of a young football team is close to reaching its target less than a week after being set up.

Saman Gunan, 38, died part way through the mission - on July 6 - while replenishing oxygen canisters along the escape route in northern Thailand.

The 12 ‘Wild Boars’ and their 25-year-old coach were freed from the Luang Nang Non Cave on July 10, some 17 days after they became trapped there on June 23.

The boys, aged 11-16, are expected to be released from hospital on Thursday and were only told of Gunan’s death on Saturday, when doctors decided they were strong enough to process the news, the BBC reported.