A dozen school boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand are being given crash courses in swimming and diving as authorities desperately prepare to extract them before storms hit.

A team of divers, medics, counselors and Thai navy SEALS are with the football team and their 25-year-old coach, providing medicines and food while experts assessed conditions for getting them out, a task the government said would not be easy.

Authorities are racing to drain water from the cave where the boys have been trapped for 11 days before monsoon rains hit later in the week. Its feared the storm could make the rescue mission “almost impossible” for months.

None of the boys know how to swim, but teaching them how to use breathing apparatus so they can be escorted out of the cave by rescue divers is thought to be the only option to free them.

“The water is very strong and space is narrow. Extracting the children takes a lot of people,” Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters.