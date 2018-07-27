Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was convicted in his absence of the manslaughter of Ms Brown by gross negligence.

But their champagne-fuelled first date ended in tragedy when his boat capsized on the River Thames in central London and she was thrown into the cold water in December 2015.

Jack Shepherd, 30, had been trying to impress 24-year-old Charlotte Brown after meeting her on dating website OkCupid, the Old Bailey heard.

A web designer responsible for killing his date in a speedboat crash on the River Thames has been sentenced to six years imprisonment – though he remains on the run.

PA Wire/PA Images Charlotte Brown's family have pleaded with Shepherd to turn himself in

Shepherd’s barrister Stephen Vullo QC said his client’s failure to attend court was due to his “cowardice”.

“It’s cowardice. It is not some clever trick to avoid justice,” he said.

“He could not have faced the Brown family from the dock and it’s cowardice he could not do so.”

Vullo said Shepherd got married to a childhood friend very shortly after the speedboat crash and now has a two-year-old child.

However, the relationship broke down and Shepherd has struggled to gain work because of his drinking and links to the case.

Brown’s family had pleaded with him to attend court to face sentence on Friday.

Her sister, Katie Brown, said in a statement on behalf of the family: “The immense pain and anguish we feel will never pass and our grief will last a lifetime.”

She added: “We now appeal to Jack Shepherd wherever he is in the world to return and assume the responsibility of his guilt and the devastation he caused by his actions that fateful night – we appeal to Jack Shepherd’s family and friends to appeal to him and urge him to face the consequences of his actions.”

The court had heard how Shepherd had bought the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO from Gumtree to “pull women”.

In the months before Ms Brown’s death, Shepherd had entertained up to 10 women on the 1980s model, having invited them back to his houseboat in Hammersmith.

During that time, he had been caught speeding by marine police more than once and advised on the importance of wearing life jackets.