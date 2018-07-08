PA Archive/PA Images A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death at a property in Aylesbury.

A murder investigation has been launched after police were called to a property during England’s World Cup match against Sweden on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death and a teenager was injured in the assault.

Officers were called to the property in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at 3.45pm yesterday following reports of an assault.

The 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Wood White Drive.

The 14-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

The 32-year-old man who was arrested is still in police custody.

Thames Valley Police said that next of kin have been informed.

Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter, head of the major crime unit, said: “I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that we believe it to be an isolated incident.

“We have launched a full investigation and have made an arrest.

“We currently have a number of police officers at the scene carrying out enquiries, and I would encourage anyone with any questions to feel free to approach them.

“I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident, no matter how insignificant you think it could be.”