I’m standing on a sweltering, packed train platform waiting for a delayed train to arrive that I know is going to be equally sweltering and packed thanks to earlier cancellations. You know what’s not going to make me feel any better? A member of station staff giving me a sympathetic head tilt.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has encouraged its staff to display “positive body language” when dealing with disgruntled passengers, according to The Times. In an employee briefing, staff were reportedly told to display open palms and sympathetic facial expressions to pacify frustrated commuters, like me, who can feel their blood pressure rising by the minute.

Like many commuters who venture into city jobs from suburbs, I am at my wit’s end with “the new timetable”, which was introduced in May with the lofty promise of “a better service [and] better connected communities”, but has so far only delivered headaches.

The temporary timetable, created to clean up the original mess, isn’t much better. My own commute from Hertfordshire to King’s Cross - part of the GTR network - has been saddled with delays and cancellations, meaning I’m paying almost £5,000 per year to stand wedged against someone’s smelly armpit and arrive home late each evening. To add insult to injury, the heatwave has caused signalling failures and buckled tracks, meaning services run at a slower speed (if at all).

Things are just as bad, if not worse, for passengers travelling with other rail networks. Earlier this month,execs at Northern Rail announced they would be removing 165 trains per day from schedules until the end of July. What will they be requiring their staff to do, give passengers conciliatory high fives?