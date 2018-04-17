Thandie Newton Celebrates Landmark ‘Star Wars’ Role In ‘Solo’ Film

Thandie Newton has revealed details about her role in the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film ‘Solo’, in which she’ll have the most “prominent” role for a woman of colour in the franchise’s history. The ‘Line Of Duty’ actress plays Val in the Han Solo spin-off, which arrives in cinemas later this month, and until now, it hasn’t been clear how big the role is.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Thandie Newton

Lucasfilms Thandie's co-stars also include Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover, though directors Chirs Miller and Phil Lord departed the project

“I will say at first glance, [she] doesn’t necessarily have total faith in Han — as a lot of people he meets in his life tend to feel about him,” ‘Solo’ co-writer Jon Kasdan previously said (via Entertainment Weekly). “She’s a little skeptical of this kid when she meets him. And her relationship with him goes in, I think, an … interesting direction.” Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han in the spin-off film, which arrives in cinemas on 25 May. Read Thandie’s full interview in this week’s issue of Radio Times. Watch the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ trailer below...