    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/05/2018 10:52 BST

    Thandie Newton Reveals Mortifying Moment Victoria Beckham Confused Her For Zoe Saldana

    'Really? Up close? Come on!'

    Thandie Newton has spoken about the mortifying moment Victoria Beckham once had a whole conversation with her, believing she was Zoe Saldana

    The ‘Line Of Duty’ actress was at a cycling class in the US when she bumped into the former Spice Girl, who mistook her for the ‘Star Trek’ actress.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Thandie Newton 

    Recalling the awkward encounter on Friday’s ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Thandie says: “Recently I was in SoulCycle in LA and Victoria Beckham, who I have actually met a few times, was there.

    “We were chatting away when she said, ‘It’s so great that you are here when you are pregnant.’ I said, ‘I actually had my baby a couple of months ago.’

    “We carried on chatting and it was obvious she thought I was someone else so I said, ‘Do you think I am Zoe Saldana?’

    “Victoria was absolutely mortified!”

    Empics Entertainment
    Zoe Saldana 

    Thandie admits she didn’t mind being mistaken for Zoe, adding: “It was actually OK as Zoe is a rare beauty, but really? Up close? Come on! And I am British!”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Victoria Beckham

    Thandie is appearing on the BBC chat show to promote her new ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘Solo’, in which she has the most “prominent” role for a woman of colour in the franchise’s history. 

    Speaking to Radio Times about her character, Val, Thandie explained: “I’m the first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the ‘Star Wars’ legacy. 

    “There have been others with one line and Lupita Nyong’o was a computer-generated character [Maz Kanata, in ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’], but you didn’t get to see the colour of her skin. I’m the first. 

    “I’m going to have a toy and everything. It’s exciting, but that’s all I can say. It is a big deal.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Thandie with the cast of 'Solo'

    The film hits cinemas on Friday but has received a mixed reaction from critics, including HuffPost UK. Read out review here

    ‘The Graham Norton Show’ airs on Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One. 

