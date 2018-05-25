Thandie Newton Reveals Mortifying Moment Victoria Beckham Confused Her For Zoe Saldana

PA Wire/PA Images Thandie Newton

Recalling the awkward encounter on Friday’s ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Thandie says: “Recently I was in SoulCycle in LA and Victoria Beckham, who I have actually met a few times, was there. “We were chatting away when she said, ‘It’s so great that you are here when you are pregnant.’ I said, ‘I actually had my baby a couple of months ago.’ “We carried on chatting and it was obvious she thought I was someone else so I said, ‘Do you think I am Zoe Saldana?’ “Victoria was absolutely mortified!”

Empics Entertainment Zoe Saldana

Thandie admits she didn’t mind being mistaken for Zoe, adding: “It was actually OK as Zoe is a rare beauty, but really? Up close? Come on! And I am British!”

PA Wire/PA Images Victoria Beckham

Thandie is appearing on the BBC chat show to promote her new ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘Solo’, in which she has the most “prominent” role for a woman of colour in the franchise’s history. Speaking to Radio Times about her character, Val, Thandie explained: “I’m the first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the ‘Star Wars’ legacy. “There have been others with one line and Lupita Nyong’o was a computer-generated character [Maz Kanata, in ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’], but you didn’t get to see the colour of her skin. I’m the first. “I’m going to have a toy and everything. It’s exciting, but that’s all I can say. It is a big deal.”

PA Wire/PA Images Thandie with the cast of 'Solo'