Thandie Newton Reveals Mortifying Moment Victoria Beckham Confused Her For Zoe Saldana

Thandie Newton has spoken about the mortifying moment Victoria Beckham once had a whole conversation with her, believing she was Zoe Saldana.
The ‘Line Of Duty’ actress was at a cycling class in the US when she bumped into the former Spice Girl, who mistook her for the ‘Star Trek’ actress.
Recalling the awkward encounter on Friday’s ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Thandie says: “Recently I was in SoulCycle in LA and Victoria Beckham, who I have actually met a few times, was there.
“We were chatting away when she said, ‘It’s so great that you are here when you are pregnant.’ I said, ‘I actually had my baby a couple of months ago.’
“We carried on chatting and it was obvious she thought I was someone else so I said, ‘Do you think I am Zoe Saldana?’
“Victoria was absolutely mortified!”
Thandie admits she didn’t mind being mistaken for Zoe, adding: “It was actually OK as Zoe is a rare beauty, but really? Up close? Come on! And I am British!”
Thandie is appearing on the BBC chat show to promote her new ‘Star Wars’ film, ‘Solo’, in which she has the most “prominent” role for a woman of colour in the franchise’s history.
Speaking to Radio Times about her character, Val, Thandie explained: “I’m the first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the ‘Star Wars’ legacy.
“There have been others with one line and Lupita Nyong’o was a computer-generated character [Maz Kanata, in ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’], but you didn’t get to see the colour of her skin. I’m the first.
“I’m going to have a toy and everything. It’s exciting, but that’s all I can say. It is a big deal.”
The film hits cinemas on Friday but has received a mixed reaction from critics, including HuffPost UK. Read out review here.
‘The Graham Norton Show’ airs on Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One.