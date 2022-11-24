Viral Thanksgiving Friends Are Having Dinner Together For 7th-Straight Year

Wanda Dench’s viral dinner invite to Jamal Hinton is an accident that will soon spark their seventh-straight Thanksgiving together this year.

The pair’s text exchange went viral on social media in 2016 after Dench, 65, mistakenly texted Hinton, someone she thought was her grandson.

Hinton responded with a selfie but asked her if he could still get a plate from the Arizona grandmother, who replied with a warm message.

“Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do...feed everyone,” Dench wrote.

Hinton, 22, took to social media this week to confirm that the two, whose viral friendship regularly annually accumulates hundreds of thousands of likes on Twitter, are on for another dinner together on Thursday.

Dench’s Thanksgiving dinners have also included Hinton’s girlfriend, Mikaela, as well.

To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday! 🦃🖤 pic.twitter.com/JTJe6ZSOTS — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2022

The two still continued their tradition in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the dinner came months after the death of Dench’s husband Lonnie following a battle with Covid-19.

Hinton went along with Dench, whose husband regularly joined the pair at the dinner table, as she honoured her late husband and her parents with her first tattoo in September.

“I got three shooting stars,” Dench wrote on Twitter.

“Each one represents my Guardian Angels in Heaven – my husband who stands for integrity, my mother who was courageous, and my father who was about unconditional Love.”

Got my first tattoo at the age of 65. Guess who went with me? pic.twitter.com/b0lj2D8fc0 — Wanda D (@wandadench) September 8, 2022

