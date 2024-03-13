The 1 Daytime Habit That's Increasing Your Risk Of Premature Death

While we know that sitting for too many hours per day can contribute to developing dementia, a health expert has warned that it can have other devastating impacts on our health.

Louise Wright, Physiology National Lead at Nuffield Health has warned that sitting for more than eight hours a day increases the risk of developing chronic diseases by 10-20% and increases our risk of premature death.

However, Wright warns that becoming an ‘active couch potato’ and exercising for 30-45 minutes a day but otherwise sitting won’t tackle the underlying issue at play. She said: “Even if you engage in the recommended daily and weekly levels of physical activity, if you spend a lot of time sitting, you could still increase your risk for chronic disease.

“Importantly, research suggests that moving a little more each day – just 21 minutes in fact – can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.”

How to be more active every day

While adding more movement to your day may feel impossible, Wright has some suggestions for incorporating more movement into your everyday life.

Fake your commute

If you work from home, Wright suggests adding a fake commute at the start and end of each working day by walking, cycling or running. She added that you don’t even really need to leave the house if you don’t want to!

Utilise the technology around you to keep you on track

Wright recommends using the technology around you to set alarms. She said: “whether that’s a smart watch, a mobile or your online calendar and set yourself an alarm during periods when you tend to sit for longer.”

Move around more during meetings

To keep your workday and fitness levels on track, Wright recommends organising ‘walking meetings’ wherever possible. If you’re having a meeting over the phone, try and stand up and make the most of hands-free devices to potter about and keep you moving around.

Move and watch

Almost half of UK adults spend 3-4 hours a day watching TV. Wright recommends that even during this time, you can incorporate movement by standing up and marching, dancing to the adverts or even just doing some easy stretches.

Consider taking the long way more often