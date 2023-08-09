Cavan Images / Yuliya Kirayonak via Getty Images

Premature ejaculation is really common. In fact, it’s estimated to impact around 20-30% of people with penises.

What’s more, around half of all males between the ages of 40 and 70 have difficulty getting and maintaining an erection.

There are medications available for those experiencing these issues long-term, but if you want to get a little more stamina in the bedroom, according to experts at UKMeds, you might just benefit from doing kegel exercises.

What are kegel exercises?

Kegel exercises are pelvic floor exercises. To get started on finding out exactly where yours are, UKMeds advises stopping urination midstream or tightening the muscles that keep you from passing gas.

Once you’ve done this, you know how to do kegel exercises. However, it’s vital to note that, in future, these exercises shouldn’t be done while you’re peeing as that can lead to urinary issues over time.

Once you feel comfortable doing kegel exercises, Mayo Clinic advises you should do three sets of 10 throughout the day. These can be done anywhere. At home, while walking, at the pub. These exercises are subtle and can be done whenever you have a minute.

For the best results, you should focus on tightening only your pelvic floor muscles. Be careful not to flex the muscles in your abdomen, thighs or buttocks.

Avoid holding your breath. Instead, breathe freely during the exercises.

Basically, squeeze, stop, and then repeat.

If you’re struggling to find a pace or motivation, TikTok creator and pelvic floor educator Suzanne Vernazza (@knowyourfloors) creates “squeezealong” videos to popular music – and if you have a particular song in mind, you can even request one from her.

Benefits of kegel exercises for males

There are plenty of added benefits for males doing kegel exercises, including:

Increased blood flow to the penis

Lasting longer in the bedroom

Intensified climaxes

Improves the flow of urine, stopping the slow leakage of urine following a toilet visit.

Many of these issues are common in older males, but getting in the habit of maintaining a kegel routine in younger years can prevent these issues from ever developing.