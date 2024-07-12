The 1 Supplement You Should Take For Brain And Body Health

Yulia Reznikov via Getty Images

With all of the various supplements available to us, it can be difficult to figure out which one is best for your overall wellbeing.

However, experts have revealed that a supplement often associated with men is actually great for women’s health, too.

That supplement is creatine. According to Mindbodygreen: “Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that helps the body produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP).”

While this supplement has previously been marketed for bodybuilders and weightlifters, experts are highlighting that it also has benefits for everyday life, even for those of us that aren’t into lifting heavy weights.

The health benefits of creatine

It improves performance

According to studies, creatine supplements can improve high-intensity exercise performance and training adaptations, especially for short-duration fitness activities such as sprinting and weightlifting.

It can protect bones and muscles

According to Gatorade Sports Science Institute: “Creatine can increase the activity of osteoblasts (cells involved in the bone formation process), reduce bone resorption (loss), and when combined with resistance training can increase the muscle-to-bone interaction.”

It can support brain health

According to Psychology Today: “Creatine has emerged as a frontrunner among supplements scientifically studied for their benefits on brain function.”

Additionally, in a systematic review of randomised trials published in 2018, researchers concluded that oral creatine supplementation may improve healthy individuals’ intelligence and reasoning abilities.

May even support heart health

One study showed creatine improved the energy available to the heart, decreased the frequency of arrhythmias (an irregular heartbeat), and improved overall heart function.

What’s the ideal amount of creatine to take every day?