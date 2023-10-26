The 1 Thing Not To Forget Before Sending Kids Out Trick-Or-Treating

recep-bg via Getty Images

Halloween is almost upon us, meaning parents up and down the country will be frantically prepping last-minute costumes as their little ones look forward to an evening of trick-or-treating on October 31.

Whether you’ll be accompanying them or not on Halloween evening, there’s one safety tip that experts are keen to stress – and that’s the importance of ensuring children can be seen by motorists when out and about.

Advertisement

This is because studies have found kids face an increased risk of being hit by a car and killed on Halloween compared to other nights in the year. In the US, the highest risk of fatality is among those aged four to eight years old.

Another piece of research by Churchill Car Insurance revealed the risk of children being involved in a traffic collision on October 31 increased by 75%.

Why is this?

There are a few factors that might contribute. Firstly, people tend to go trick-or-treating after dark, and a lot of Halloween outfits are dark in colour, too. This makes visibility difficult for motorists.

Because of the excitement, street-crossing safety might also be neglected. And one study published in Jama Paediatrics suggested some drivers might be impaired by alcohol if they’ve been to parties.

Advertisement

What parents should never forget

If your child is going out trick-or-treating, it’s really important to try and make them and/or their costume as visible as possible to motorists.

Some ways you can do this, according to Skillstg.co.uk, include:

Sending them out with a torch. This will not only help you or a child see where they are going, but will help to illuminate them as motorists drive by.

Applying reflective tape to their costume. Placing reflective tape on the front and back of a Halloween costume will help make them more visible to drivers.

Using glow sticks. Wearing glow sticks – for example, as bracelets – or incorporating them into a child’s costume is a colourful way to become visible when crossing roads in the dark.

You can also stress the importance of sticking to paths and steering clear of roads.

A spokesperson from Skillstg.co.uk added: “Parents of young children should accompany them and dress them in costumes that will appear bright and visible to motorists.”

Advertisement

Experts generally agree that age 12 is about the right time to let kids trick-or-treat alone, but there are a number of factors to take into consideration, such as what your neighbourhood is like and your child’s developmental age.