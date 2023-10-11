Revealed: 30 Trending Halloween Costume Ideas For Kids This Year

There are two types of parent ahead of Halloween: those who meticulously plan their kids’ costumes and have it all ready weeks in advance, and those who get to the 30th October and go, “shit, I need to buy a Halloween costume. Let’s pop to Asda.”
I’m usually firmly in the second camp however this year I’ve had so many emails about Halloween that I can’t really pretend like it’s not happening anymore. I might even order something on Vinted for my toddler to parade about in for the next few weeks. (I know, who even am I?!)
If you’re pondering what to dress your child up as to go trick-or-treating – or perhaps you (or your childcare provider) are throwing a Halloween bash – childrenswear brand La Coqueta Kids has revealed the top 30 most popular children’s Halloween costumes, according to Google search data.
And top of the list is a vampire costume. Nope, I definitely wasn’t expecting that either.
Celia Muñoz, founder and creative director at La Coqueta Kids, has noticed parents are typically shifting away from cute costume choices for their children like cats and pumpkins, and opting for “scarier” alternatives instead.
“This is reflective of the fact that seven out of the top 10 Halloween costumes listed are considered ‘scary’, with the most popular choice of costume, with a three-month search increase of 3100%, being a vampire,” she said.
The 30 most popular costume ideas for little ones this Halloween
1.Vampire costume
2. Ghost costume
3. Bat costume
4. Witch costume
5. Skeleton costume
6. Devil costume
7. Ghostbusters costume
8. Spider costume
9. Pumpkin costume
10. Dalmatian costume
11. Chucky costume
12. Cat costume
13. Monsters Inc costume
14. Jack Jack Incredibles costume
15. Dinosaur costume
16. Sulley costume
17. Harry Potter costume
18. Olaf costume
19. Groot costume
20. Chicken costume
21. Duck costume
22. Woody costume
23. Newborn Woody costume
24. Baby Yoda costume
25. Teddy bear costume
26. Lion costume
27. Baby Shark costume
28. Sheep costume
29. Octopus costume
30. Pirate costume
There’s no denying the influence of children’s TV and film in this list, with 12 out of the 30 costumes listed related to Disney or Universal characters such as Woody (from Toy Story), Monsters Inc characters (likely influenced by the film’s recent debut on Disney+), and Dalmatians.
“According to Market Watch, in 2022, the most popular Halloween costume was Paw Patrol, so it is interesting to see how this year we have seen search trends shift to more traditional costumes and how this trend evolves in the coming year, especially with the influence of new TV/film releases,” added Muñoz.
And if all else fails, this dad’s genius Halloween costume for his son is fairly easy to recreate.