The 10 Best Recipes From Instagram In March That You Probably Missed

Is there anything better than following up a great meal with a sweet treat? Over on the HuffPost Taste Instagram, the top recipes of the month in March were a balanced mix of delicious meals and delectable desserts to have afterward (or before, we don’t judge!).
Favourites of our followers included blood orange cupcakes, cheesy meatballs and a perfectly picturesque stack of pancakes. Try the recipes below, and be sure to let us know which ones you like best!
10
Glazed Raspberry Honey Sweet Rolls
9
Caprese Chicken
8
Silver Dollar Pancakes
7
Chocolate Olive Oil & Blood Orange Cupcakes
6
Peanut Butter Banana Muffins
5
Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Garlic Aioli
4
Bang Bang Shrimp Street Tacos
3
Baked Hot Chocolate Pudding
2
French Onion Meatballs with Orzo
1
Crispy Baked Potato Wedges with Chipotle-Lime Aioli