5 Transitional Pieces That Will See You Through The Changeable Weather

When the weather can’t make its mind up and you’re almost late to work every day of the week because you don’t know what to wear: you’re in need of some key transitional clothing you can throw on no matter what the forecast. Let’s start off with five key pieces you can build your outfit around and which will also get you through the different appointments of the day. Midi Magic A midi skirt is perfect for when you are ready to give up the tights, but it isn’t yet warm enough to expose acres of leg. And if you’re not yet ready to give up on tights? No problem.

With or without tights, jumpers or blouses and flats or heels are all options with this shape. You may want the midi to be the ‘basic’ so this red pleated midi skirt from H&M for £19.99 could be your new version of jeans this in-between season alternatively H&M also has a printed calf-length buttoned skirt, also from H&M, is currently reduced to £16.99. Or Pretty Little Thing has a ruched pale blue plus size midi, £12, which can be easily paired with a blouse to show up and show out for an evening look. The New Neutral A light olive green blazer can be the bridge between a thick autumn coat and a light summer jacket. The straighter cut of styles in men’s sections of clothes shops can suit any gender. What’s also great about the olive blazer is how it is also more formal than a denim jacket, but won’t make you look like you’re attending your own wedding. Good options include this Boden chino blazer for £122.50 or the Joe Browns Deadly Dapper Blazer from Jacamo, £100.

Mule’s Are Not For Fools When I think of the transitional shoe, I think of business at the front and strapless-party-in-the-back. Summer of 2017 was flooded with mules in various colours and 2018 is going to see even more options. Opt for a chic black pair if you enjoy a block comfy heel, like an ASOS choice for £35. Or if you want to bring the siesta to your feet, TopShop have a strappy pair for £29 (always fun with odd socks) or the Juniper - the mule with a rounded heel for £35.

Turtleneck The turtleneck is truly a dynamic piece (which I personally want to own in every colour possible). Tuck a thicker turtleneck into jeans, like this Zara sweater for £39.99 or Simply Be grey option for £14. Or buy light, almost sheer versions to throw into your suitcase for your summer holiday. We’re enjoying this lilac option from NastyGal for £12.

Buckle Up The leather jacket is iconic across film and fashion history. The classic black biker jacket has been redone countless of times but we feel as though this Zara faux leather option for £49.99 ticks the boxes on what makes a good leather jacket, we also love this textured plus size option from H&M, £39.99. But if you do want to stir things up and don’t feel like going back to black, a mustard biker will be apt for the summer, MissGuided, £17.