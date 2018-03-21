How To Wear Purple: From Violet To Lilac

Pantone’s colour for 2018 is ‘ultra violet’. The purple shade is one which has been translated onto the catwalk to the high street. Unlike millennial pink and baby blues or even gen-z yellow, purple can be an intimidating shade to wear regardless if it’s lilac, violet, plum, orchid or mauve. Here’s a guide on how to wear the hue that will be everywhere this year without looking like Barney The Dinosaur. Beauty In The Detail If the idea of wearing purple makes you nervous, the key way to start inserting the trendiest shade is to begin in the minutiae. Start by adding purple details such as a a satin headband from H&M, £5.99, or a pair of Bordeaux-coloured Rock’n’Rose earrings, £21, some berry boots from Mango, £59.99, or even a simple wrap belt like this Vegan choice from Nasty Gal, £6.

By thinking about purple in small increments, you can start to build your outfit and it won’t feel as though you’ve swallowing an entire bottle of raspberry-coloured Calpol all at once.

The detail does not just have to be in your accessories as makeup is another great place to start. A lily-coloured lid such as this Glossier eyeshadow stick, £25, will give your eyes a glow; or even applying a mulberry lipstick like this NYX Professional Makeup Powder Puff Lippie Powder Lip Cream in Teenage Dream, £8, is a great yet simple way to start wearing purple.

Find Your Perfect Shade One concern people might have with purple is how to pair it with other colours. A simple rule of thumb to remember with purple is that it always goes great with white. That can be white jeans, a cream beret or an off-white blazer.

Pinterest CLOSE Warm purples such as this Other Stories wrap dress for £69 and chunky knit (also from Other Stories, £59), are a treat on the eyes when worn with abstract shapes and colours. Think late 80s to early 90s and you’ll be on trend for 2018.

If you prefer softer combinations of purple such as lilac and lavender, pastel yellows, powder blues and creams are good partners. This ASOS ombre jumper for £32 helps you achieve that look in one hit. You’ll also look like an ice-cream which is a plus. As having a tonal outfit is fitting for spring / summer 2018, feel free to mix and match different purple shades. Or if you prefer a one-piece, this Zara pleated jumpsuit, £19.99, will be your new go-to.

Something For Every Ocassion If you’re feeling intimidated by wearing this new hue, think: baby steps. Consider the print and patterns you tend to wear and how you can trade the usual neutral culprits for something bolder. Got a gingham black and white blouse? Switch it for this subtle mauve pussybow blouse from Shein, £12.44.

As purple has such a history with being fanciful and feminine, it can feel as though you can only make use of this colour on special occasions. But that’s not the case as purple can be swapped out for a blazer at work and kept on for drinks in the evening (this Pretty Little Thing choice for £30 is ideal). Likewise worn smartly like this Cadbury choice from Other Stories, £25 or this boy cut asymmetric Zara shirt, £39.99. It can even be thrown on when taking the dog for a walk like this Lasula puffer jacket, £45.

