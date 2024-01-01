The 6 Things You Should Do To Deal With SAD This Winter

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affects around 2 million people in the UK and it often impacts people in winter due to the days being darker and colder. The symptoms that characterise it include:

Persistent sadness or low mood

Fatigue and low energy

Changes in appetite and weight

Difficulty concentrating

Social withdrawal

Irritability

Oversleeping

When you’re at home and in a stable routine, this can become manageable over time but when your routine is out the window during the festive season, these symptoms can start to creep back up.

Jamie Winn, a pharmacist at Universal Drugstore shared with us how to manage SAD during these days of disarray when you’re likely to be away from home.

How to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder during the holidays

Make the most of the sunlight

Make sure that you spend time outdoors during daylight hours. According to Winn, “exposure to natural light helps our circadian rhythm to regulate our mood, sleep, and hormones”. He adds that even if you’re not in a sunny place, wrapping up warm and going for short walks is a good way to get sun exposure.

Try to stick to a routine

While it likely isn’t possible to stick exactly to your routine, establishing consistency in your routines, even if it’s just when you wake up and when you eat can help regulate your circadian rhythm and alleviate symptoms. Winn recommends maintaining your regular sleep schedule as much as possible and incorporating familiar activities into your daily routine.

Advertisement

If travelling, make sure you pack essentials

Make sure that if you’re travelling, you bring with you the tools that you use to manage SAD. These can include medications, light therapy devices or even hobbies that keep you grounded. Make sure that you have enough prescription medication to last the entire trip.

Take your supplements

The UK Government recommends that everybody in the UK takes daily Vitamin D supplements during autumn and winter months to make up for the lack of sunlight inhibiting our natural exposure. Make sure that you continue taking these supplements throughout your trip to manage depressive symptoms.

Stay in touch with those that can help you

Winn recommends that if you’re travelling alone, you should stay in touch with friends, family or mental health professionals to ensure you’re combatting potential loneliness and staying in touch with people that can help you, should you need it.

Prepare for ups and downs

Winn recommends that wherever you are during this season, plan activities that you enjoy and promote your wellbeing. He suggests places near parks for walks or places that get a lot of natural light.

Reach out if you need to

Winn urges anybody that’s struggling to reach out for more help, should they need it saying, “If you are struggling or suspect that your symptoms are worsening, don’t hesitate to seek professional support or guidance. Your healthcare provider can consider other options, such as antidepressants, which may help to alleviate the more severe symptoms of depression.”

Advertisement

“Other people may opt for sleeping pills to help regulate the circadian rhythm if they are struggling to sleep. There are many ways to manage the illness and access support.”

Help and support: