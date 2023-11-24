The Answer To Deicing Your Car In Seconds Is Hiding In Your Food Cupboard

mustafahacalaki via Getty Images

As freezing temperatures are set to kick in over the weekend (sorry, we’ve not even begun to feel the worst of it yet), car owners are likely to experience ice-covered windscreens in the morning.

And we think that every driver can attest that there’s nothing worse than trying to safely de-ice your car when you’re in a hurry.

While ice scrapers can help remove some of the surface-level shards, it can take around 20 minutes to remove the problem entirely.

Well, be gone ice scraper, as it turns out there are plenty of household items lurking in our cupboards that can actually do this pesky chore in a matter of seconds.

Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk have identified seven items to help free vehicles from stubborn ice shards – excuse us while we dig out some lemons from the back of the fridge.

Lemons

The citric acid in lemons can help break down the ice barrier. Squeeze the juice onto the windshield, then rinse it off with lukewarm water and wipe off the shards with the lemon itself.

Sandwich bags

A ziplock sandwich bag filled with lukewarm water can help remove ice in seconds. Don’t use piping hot water otherwise your windshield could crack.

Salt

Sprinkling salt onto the windscreen will help to dissolve the ice with a chemical reaction without causing any cracks. For mirrors, put the salt on a sponge and soak it in warm water before wiping.

Onions

Chop a brown onion in half and rub it across the windscreen at night to prevent a thick layer of ice from sticking.

Alcohol

Use Isopropyl alcohol to clear the ice and rub the screen with a microfibre cloth. Vodka can also help as an instant de-icer.

White vinegar solution

A mixture of white vinegar and distilled water mixed in a spray can help prevent ice from forming in the first place the night before.

Warm towels