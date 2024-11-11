British Star Gets Honest About 'Emotional Blow' Of Losing Out On Batman Role To Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson as Batman in 2022's The Batman Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

When Robert Pattinson was first reported to be the latest actor to put his spin on the caped crusader in a new Batman movie, it was the film news that everyone had an opinion on at the time.

But spare a thought for Nicholas Hoult, who has revealed he was still in the running for the role when the news was first reported.

“I remember a week before we did the Batman test, I was driving in my car and I had the radio on and they were talking on the radio how Rob was going to be the new Batman,” he recalled to the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“And I was like, ‘It’s not confirmed yet! I’m auditioning next weekend. Give me a chance!’.”

Nicholas Hoult via Associated Press

Opening up about what it was like to lose out on such a high-profile gig, Nicholas admitted: “Of course it’s an emotional blow.”

“Rob is fantastic in that movie. That was the right decision. But you get excited by the prospect,” he continued. “It’s a cool movie and I [wanted] to be a part of it. It’s a brilliant character.

“There’s a weird period before you can get to the acceptance and see the movie and be like, ‘that was the right choice’, you go through the period of ‘what could I have done different? Why not me?’. You run through all those things.”

Robert Pattinson via Associated Press

Robert received mostly positive reviews for his performance in 2022’s The Batman, which puts a film noir slant on the classic comic book character.