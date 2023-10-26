The Beatles Are Releasing A New Song Featuring All Four Members – Here's How

The Beatles pose for a portrait in 1963 Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

The Beatles are set to release a new song next week featuring vocals from the original band members, thanks to new technology.

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have announced that it will be the last song featuring all four of the legendary group, which was also made up of the late George Harrison and John Lennon.

The track called Now And Then, was originally written and performed by John. The song was first recorded by the singer in the late 1970s after the group broke up.

Lennon died at age 40 in 1980, he was survived by his wife Yoko Ono who gave the recording to the band.

Now thanks to new technology, Sir Paul and Sir Ringo have been able to finish the song decades after the original recording thanks to new audio restoration technology, which has allowed for vocals, music and preservations by the band to be isolated.

Sir Paul said in a press release: “There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional and we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording.

“In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing.”

Sir Ringo said: “It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out.”

Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, described the new song as “incredibly touching”.

“It’s the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It’s like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be,” he said.

A documentary about the new song Now And Then will air on The Beatles’ YouTube channel at 7.30pm on 1 November.