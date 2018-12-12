There’s a lot to love about mince pies: the taste, the smell, all the lovely fruit, even the tiny little foil packets they sit in. But when it comes to the pastry, gluten-free mince pies can often be a huge disappointment.

The pastry is either very dense or incredibly crumbly, often both. Basically, it’s impossible to eat them, and often not a rewarding experience if you manage it.

But some are very much better than others. Question is: which? We gathered a team of taste testers – some coeliac, some not – to eat yet more mince pies (yes, we’ve already published one review of the high street’s best offerings ) and set them on a mission to find the best – and worst – GF mince pies out there.

The Winners