Nachos are quite possibly the best food to have ever been invented. Since their beginnings in 1943, they’ve taken many forms ― from your classic, neon-orange cheese-topped nachos to fully-loaded pulled pork explosions.
At their base, they’re a simple combination of cheese and crisps. But those two foods unite to become something truly special. We found 24 examples of that. Stop what you’re doing and go make these. All of these.
Crispy Carnita Oven Nachos With Homemade Tortilla Chips
How Sweet It Is
Totally Epic Loaded Nachos
Brown Eyed Baker
Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos
Pinch Of Yum
Loaded Chicken Enchilada Nachos
Averie Cooks
Mexican Street Corn Nachos
Simply Recipes
Sheet Pan Nachos, Two Ways
Foodie Crush
Loaded Greek Goddess Chickpea and Quinoa Pita Chip Nachos
Half Baked Harvest
The Best Vegan Nachos
Minimalist Baker
Buffalo Ranch Roasted Cauliflower Nachos
The Wicked Noodle
Sheet Pan Nachos
Damn Delicious
Ultimate Nachos With Beer-Braised Carnitas
Brown Eyed Baker
Kale Chip Nachos
Minimalist Baker
Sheet Pan Greek Nachos
Damn Delicious
Crockpot Carne Asada Nachos
How Sweet It Is
Cranberry, Butternut And Brussels Sprout Brie Skillet Nachos
Half Baked Harvest
Asian Style Nachos
Damn Delicious
Easy Movie Nachos With Fontina Queso And Candied Jalapeños
How Sweet It Is
Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Nachos
Two Peas and their Pod
Spiced Butternut Squash, Garlic Butter Mushroom And Fontina Nachos with Crispy Sage
How Sweet It Is
Loaded Nacho Fries
Sweet C's Design
Totchos Supreme
Girl Cooks World
Perfect Microwave Nachos
I Am A Food Blog
Philly Cheesesteak Nachos
Buns In My Oven
Three Cheese Skillet Nachos
Two Peas and their Pod