The Best Nachos Recipes You'll Ever Make

Prepare for maximum snacking.

Nachos are quite possibly the best food to have ever been invented. Since their beginnings in 1943, they’ve taken many forms ― from your classic, neon-orange cheese-topped nachos to fully-loaded pulled pork explosions.

At their base, they’re a simple combination of cheese and crisps. But those two foods unite to become something truly special. We found 24 examples of that. Stop what you’re doing and go make these. All of these.

1
Crispy Carnita Oven Nachos With Homemade Tortilla Chips
How Sweet It Is
Get the Crispy Carnita Oven Nachos with Homemade Tortilla Chips recipe from How Sweet It Is
2
Totally Epic Loaded Nachos
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the Totally Epic Loaded Nachos recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
3
Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos
Pinch Of Yum
Get the Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos recipe from Pinch of Yum
4
Loaded Chicken Enchilada Nachos
Averie Cooks
Get the Loaded Chicken Enchilada Nachos recipe from Averie Cooks
5
Mexican Street Corn Nachos
Simply Recipes
Get the Mexican Street Corn Nachos recipe from Simply Recipes
6
Sheet Pan Nachos, Two Ways
Foodie Crush
Get the Sheet Pan Nachos, Two Ways recipe from Foodie Crush
7
Loaded Greek Goddess Chickpea and Quinoa Pita Chip Nachos
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Loaded Greek Goddess Chickpea and Quinoa Pita Chip Nachos recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8
The Best Vegan Nachos
Minimalist Baker
Get The Best Vegan Nachos recipe from Minimalist Baker
9
Buffalo Ranch Roasted Cauliflower Nachos
The Wicked Noodle
Get the Buffalo Ranch Roasted Cauliflower Nachos recipe from The Wicked Noodle
10
Sheet Pan Nachos
Damn Delicious
Get the Sheet Pan Nachos recipe from Damn Delicious
11
Ultimate Nachos With Beer-Braised Carnitas
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the Ultimate Nachos With Beer-Braised Carnitas recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
12
Kale Chip Nachos
Minimalist Baker
Get the Kale Chip Nachos recipe from Minimalist Baker
13
Sheet Pan Greek Nachos
Damn Delicious
Get the Sheet Pan Greek Nachos recipe from Damn Delicious
14
Crockpot Carne Asada Nachos
How Sweet It Is
Get the Crockpot Carne Asada Nachos recipe from How Sweet It Is
15
Cranberry, Butternut And Brussels Sprout Brie Skillet Nachos
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Cranberry, Butternut and Brussels Sprout Brie Skillet Nachos recipe from Half Baked Harvest
16
Asian Style Nachos
Damn Delicious
Get the Asian Style Nachos recipe from Damn Delicious
17
Easy Movie Nachos With Fontina Queso And Candied Jalapeños
How Sweet It Is
Get the Easy Movie Nachos with Fontina Queso and Candied Jalapeños recipe from How Sweet It Is
18
Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Nachos
Two Peas and their Pod
Get the Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Nachos recipe from Two Peas and their Pod
19
Spiced Butternut Squash, Garlic Butter Mushroom And Fontina Nachos with Crispy Sage
How Sweet It Is
Get the Spiced Butternut Squash, Garlic Butter Mushroom and Fontina Nachos with Crispy Sage recipe from How Sweet It Is
20
Loaded Nacho Fries
Sweet C's Design
Get the Loaded Nacho Fries recipe from Sweet C's Design
21
Totchos Supreme
Girl Cooks World
Get the Totchos Supreme recipe from Girl Cooks World Tater Tots + Nachos = Totchos (which also = love).
22
Perfect Microwave Nachos
I Am A Food Blog
Get the Perfect Microwave Nachos recipe from I Am A Food Blog
23
Philly Cheesesteak Nachos
Buns In My Oven
Get the Philly Cheesesteak Nachos recipe from Buns In My Oven
24
Three Cheese Skillet Nachos
Two Peas and their Pod
Get the Three Cheese Skillet Nachos recipe from Two Peas and their Pod
