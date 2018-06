We’ve all been guilty of not wearing as much sun cream as we should or maybe even leaving the house without it altogether (sorry mum).

However with news that we’ve got a long, hot summer ahead of us it’s never been a better time to invest in the stuff.

We road tested the high street offering for the best SPF 50 sun creams. The biggest concerns from our reviewers were greasiness and value for money – oh and quite a few wanted to smell that sweet holiday scent.

What to know first...

When choosing a sun cream, generally speaking the higher the SPF, the better.

SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor, and protects against UVB rays, which cause sun burn, direct damage to our cells DNA and is thought to cause most types of skin cancer. The higher the SPF, the higher the protection against UVBs.

Some sun creams also protect against UVA rays, which are linked to skin ageing and long-term skin damage – look out for a high star rating to ensure you are also protecting against both too.