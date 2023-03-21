LifeshoppingHome and GardenCleaning

These Are The 15 Stain Removers You Should Own If You're A Serial Spiller

Get even the toughest stains out of your carpets, clothes and upholstery with these fabulous formulas.

There is nothing ruins my day quite like inevitably spilling something on a brand new white top the very first time I wear it. When these kinds of disasters strike, it’s important to know you’ve got the very best stain removers on hand to help you out.

Whether you’re dealing with a fresh red wine spill on your favourite rug, telltale antiperspirant marks on the underarms of shirts, or a sofa with unwanted biro adornments, these are the stain removing solutions you can trust to tackle the issue and prevent any lasting damage...

1
Amazon
Nab this nifty Dr Beckmann Stain Devils kit for liquid spills and biro marks
In this multi-stain removing set, you’ll have the power to tackle up to 40 stubborn stains. The pack contains three of the bestselling Stain Devils formulas – one multi-fat remover designed for fats and sauces, one with an active oxygen booster that’s ideal for wine and coffee, and one with colour particle remover for felt tip and biro marks.
£3.25 from Amazon
2
Amazon
And for pen marks on walls and furniture, give these magic eraser sponges a go
But for unwanted crayon or biro artwork on the walls or furniture, these sponges will work miracles. Simply run a sponge under the tap, squeeze out any excess water, and wipe away that stain.
£7.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Dog owners swear by this spray for tackling pet stains and eliminating odours
Boasting almost 19,000 five-star reviews, it’s clear that this spray is a must-have for households with pets. As well as eliminating both new and set-in stains – and getting rid of nasty urine stains – its clever formula also even discourages any repeat marking.
£9.49 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Bring an old mattress back to life with this powerful spray
With no scrubbing necessary, this impressive spray is capable of removing any and all touch organic stains from a mattress – whether they’re fresh or dried-in.
£6.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Immediately tackle spills when out and about with this handy pen
The quicker you’re able to treat a stain, the more likely it is that you’ll be able to remove it. Great for when you’re out and about, this Tide pen is great to have in your handbag if – like me – you’re a serial spiller of sauces and drinks.
£5 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This fast-acting spray is a great all-rounder for treating fabric stains
Great for quickly tackling small spills on both carpet and clothing, this brilliant spray is capable of lifting stains in as little as 30 seconds. It works on both greasy and dried-in stains, and also gets rid of nasty odours.
£13.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
But if you’re after an eco-friendly and non-toxic spot stain remover, try this one
Keen to keep your cleaning cupboard as non-toxic as possible? This eco-friendly spray is great for pre-treating a range of small yet stubborn spills, and works by drawing the stain right to the surface of the fabric, so it’s far easier to remove in the washing machine.
£7.58 (was £9) from Amazon
8
Amazon
Tackle pigment-based stains from grass, mud, or make-up with this treatment
Another great Stain Devils solution, this specialised stain remover has been developed to tackle stains with a high pigment content such as grass, mud, pollen, and make-up. Simply soak the stained area with the liquid, leave it to work for half an hour, dab it clean with a damp cloth, and then wash as normal.
£2.76 from Amazon
9
Amazon
But for organic stains like blood, hydrogen peroxide works wonders
As someone who regularly cuts their legs shaving, I know all too well how tricky it can be to remove blood from clothes, towels, and bedsheets. Soaking it immediately in cold water is a great first step, but I’ve found that directly applying white vinegar or hydrogen peroxide can also really help lift it.
£6.65 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Tackle general marks and spills on clothes with this pre-wash spray
This brilliant spray is quickly becoming quite a TikTok sensation – and a look at the many videos where it’s been tagged will quickly show you why. It can be used on both whites and colours, and makes a great pre-treatment for soiled or stained laundry.
£4.49 (was £5.99) from Amazon
11
Amazon
And use this powder alongside detergent to lift stains from clothes while they wash
Once you’ve pre-treated any stains, this stain removing powder will lift any leftover marks while your clothes are in the washing machine. Just add one scoop to your wash – alongside your laundry detergent – and let it get to work.
£7.83 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Or go for this one instead if you’re using it with white washing
But for white washing, use a powder like this one that’ll whiten and brighten your clothes, as well as removing any stains.
£4.70 (was £5.99) from Amazon
13
Amazon
When it comes to carpet stains, go for this bestselling bottle and applicator brush
An absolute staple product in my cleaning cupboard, this brilliant Dr Beckmann carpet stain remover can tackle both new and died-in stains. Thanks to its handy applicator brush, I’ve also found it far easy to treat high-pile rugs and carpets.
£2.75 from Amazon
14
Amazon
Use this gorgeous smelling spray on any upholstery and fabrics
Not only does this spray have a lovey floral scent, it’s also very effective at lifting stains from upholstery and fabrics. Simply spray the stain, rub the solution in with a clean cloth, and vacuum up when totally dry.
£5.01 (was £6.55) from Amazon
15
Amazon
Spritz antiperspirant or sweat marks with this pre-wash treatment
Designed to eliminate stubborn odours, and stop the yellowing of fabric due to antiperspirant and sweat residue, this nifty spray is well worth spritzing on the underarms of tops and shirts as a regular pre-wash treatment.
£4.65 from Amazon
