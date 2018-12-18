LIFESTYLE
The Best Wedding Photos Of 2018 Are All Kinds of Spectacular

In a year that gave us two picture-perfect royal weddings not to mention Priyanka Chopra’s 75ft veil (that needed five people to carry it), the best wedding photos of 2018 have been revealed and they’re guaranteed to brighten your day. 

Each year Junebug Weddings selects the top 50 wedding photographs from around the world and this time it received 10,000 entries to choose from.

“We have to be mindful that one photographer does not win more than once, that different cultures, love, and photography styles are represented, and that the final collection has a good mix of the different elements of a wedding day: getting ready, the ceremony, the tears, the celebration, and so on,” Carrie Schwab, editor-in-chief at Junebug Weddings, said.

“A great wedding photo attracts us with composition, use of light, and technical prowess, but it’s the emotions behind the moment captured that really connect us to an image.”

Check out just a few of our favourites below (and if you’re getting hitched in 2019, let us know what you have planned).

ANKITA ASTHANA / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
MADDIE MAE / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
SARA ROGERS PHOTOGRAPHY / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
KRISTIN MARIA STEFANSDOTTIR / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
SHARI AND MIKE PHOTOGRAPHY / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
MARISSA JOY DALY / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATER
NIKKI LEADBETTER PHOTOGRAPHY / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
DAVID WEST / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
SHUTTERINK PHOTOGRAPHY / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
NIGEL JOHN / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
JUDDRIC PHOTOGRAPHY / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS
FRAINPHOTO / JUNEBUG WEDDINGS / CATERS

