Priyanka Chopra's 75ft Wedding Veil Gives Royals A Run For Their Money

If you thought that Meghan Markle’s five-metre-long veil at her wedding back in May was grand, then wait till you see Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress.
The Hollywood actress, 36, married singer Nick Jonas, 26, this week in a lavish ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.
And she went all out on her Ralph Lauren dress that featured a 75-foot-long train behind it – so long that she needed five assistants to carry it for her.
Not only was the custom-made sheer and lace gown made special because of its grandeur – it was covered in two million mother-of-pearl sequins and Swarovski crystals – but because Ralph Lauren has previously only designed wedding gowns for family members. It took his team 1,826 hours to create.
In a nod to their first appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2017, Jonas also wore Ralph Lauren on the big day.
The singer wore a custom Ralph Lauren double-breasted tuxedo with a personalised message from his bride: “My Jaan” which means “My Life.”
After the wedding the couple shared photos and videos of the two ceremonies they had – a Christian one and a Hindu one – on their Instagrams. Including one with a birds-eye view of the veil.
And people on Twitter had a lot to say about her veil.
Jonas and Chopra got engaged in the summer after meeting at a Vanity Fair afterparty in 2017. They had been exchanging texts since September 2016.
The couple confirmed their engagement publicly in August 2018 with a photo taken with their families in Mumbai.
Nick captioned a shot of them with: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”
Posting the same collection of pics, Priyanka also wrote: “The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”