Priyanka Chopra's 75ft Wedding Veil Gives Royals A Run For Their Money

If you thought that Meghan Markle’s five-metre-long veil at her wedding back in May was grand, then wait till you see Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress.

The Hollywood actress, 36, married singer Nick Jonas, 26, this week in a lavish ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

And she went all out on her Ralph Lauren dress that featured a 75-foot-long train behind it – so long that she needed five assistants to carry it for her.