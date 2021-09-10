The Big Breakfast Viewers Want The Show Back Full-Time As One-Off Revival Goes Down A Storm

The Big Breakfast’s one-off return to our screens has gone down a storm with viewers, who are calling for it to make a full-scale comeback.
On Friday morning, the anarchic and chaotic daytime show was brought back for one day only, as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front initiative.
Throughout the day, Channel 4 will be highlighting Black talent both in front of and behind the camera, which began with TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Mo Gilligan taking over the reins of The Big Breakfast.
When the show ended, viewers hailed the show a triumph, with many calling for it to be reinstated to morning schedules full-time:
Celebrating the show’s reaction, Mo tweeted: “WOW. Still can’t believe I hosted #TheBigBreakfast alongside my sister @AJOdudu.
“I couldn’t have done it with anyone else and we’ve been laughing from start to finish. Hope you guys enjoyed the vibes this morning and thank for the amazing tweets, you guys are amazing.”
Also forming part of Channel 4’s Black To Front day will be an episode of Countdown helmed by Sir Trevor McDonald, while Spice Girls star Mel B will be taking over Steph McGovern’s lunchtime show for the day.
Meanwhile, A Place In The Sun host Scarlette Douglas and her brother Stuart are fronting an episode of Love It Or List It, while Hollyoaks will air a special episode penned by Black writers and featuring only Black actors.
The day will end with the debut of Highlife, a new reality show, and the drama Big Age, penned by Love In Colour author Bolu Babalola.