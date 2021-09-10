The Big Breakfast Viewers Want The Show Back Full-Time As One-Off Revival Goes Down A Storm

The Big Breakfast’s one-off return to our screens has gone down a storm with viewers, who are calling for it to make a full-scale comeback.

On Friday morning, the anarchic and chaotic daytime show was brought back for one day only, as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front initiative.

Throughout the day, Channel 4 will be highlighting Black talent both in front of and behind the camera, which began with TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Mo Gilligan taking over the reins of The Big Breakfast.

When the show ended, viewers hailed the show a triumph, with many calling for it to be reinstated to morning schedules full-time: