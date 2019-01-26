‘The Chase’ Contestant Banks £20K Despite Only Getting One Question Right

As the saying goes, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again’, something one contestant on ‘The Chase’ should probably have tattooed somewhere after Friday’s edition of the ITV show. OK, a tattoo might be going a bit too far, but Brighton barber Andrew had plenty to smile about after he managed to bank £20K despite only getting one question right in the cash-builder round.

ITV Andrew went on to win the show with his team mates.

Undeterred by his spectacularly bad performance (he was asked twelve questions), when chaser Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett offered him £20,000, Andrew took him up on his offer. Despite the odds being stacked against him, not only did Andrew sail through to the final chase, his team ended up beating the chaser to the tune of £35,000.

WELL DONE TEAM! 🏆@MarkLabbett was on incredible form tonight but our mighty quizzers beat The Beast.



Skills. Viewers of the daytime show were seriously impressed...

