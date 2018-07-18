Just days after treating us to our first look at Olivia Colman in ‘The Crown’, bosses have released an image of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
The ‘Ocean’s 8’ actress will play the Queen’s wilder sister in the next series of the Netflix drama and the photograph was tweeted alongside the one word: Hope.
The streaming service-turned-production house has also shared an image of Ben Daniels as Margaret’s photographer husband Antony Armstrong-Jones.
Perhaps hinting at the turmoil to come, the caption on his photo reads “hurt”.
The second series charted the early years of the couple’s relationship and subsequent marriage, with Vanessa Kirby and Matthew Goode winning praise for their portrayal of the characters.
The third series will resume events in 1964 but to accomodate for the timespan the episodes will cover, older actors have been cast as the lead stars.
The series, which is currently in production, will cover Harold Wilson’s term as prime minister and Margaret and Anthony’s marriage, which ended in divorce in 1978.
Other stars who have joined the cast include Tobias Menzies, who will play Prince Philip and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.