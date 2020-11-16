The fourth season of The Crown finally arrived on Netflix over the weekend.

As well as marveling at Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, we were also introduced to Emma Corrin’s Lady Diana.

And a curious game called Ibble Dibble.

In a scene none of us saw coming, after having dinner at Balmoral, the royal family gather along with the prime minister to play the drinking game.

But just how do you play the tongue-twister of a game that involves a blackened cork?

What is Ibble Dibble?

The game gets its name from the nonsensical phrase that players have to repeat throughout, and in order to play, you’ll need at least four players, one cork, matches, and – if you drink it – alcohol.

How do you play?

First of all, give every player a number.

Char one end of the cork by lighting it and letting it burn. Blow out the flame and make sure it’s not too hot!

The idea is that as you play, the blackened cork will be used to mark people’s faces with small black dots, also known as “dibble ibbles”.

Each player takes it in turns to introduce themselves according to their number followed by the phrase “Ibble Dibble”. So, “I’m number one Ibble Dibble” and so on.

Next, each player must announce how many “dibble ibbles” they have (which will be none at the start of the game), and then choose another player to do the same.

For example, player three would say: “I’m number three Ibble Dibble with no dibble ibbles calling number five Ibble Dibble with no dibble ibbles”.

Like this...