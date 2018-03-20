In a statement, Left Bank Pictures insisted neither Claire nor Matt were aware of how much the other was being paid, taking full responsibility for the gender pay gap at the Netflix drama.

They said (via Metro): “We want to apologise to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the centre of a media storm this week through no fault of their own.

“Claire and Matt are incredibly gifted actors who, along with the wider cast on The Crown have worked tirelessly to bring our characters to life with compassion and integrity.

“As the producers of The Crown, we at Left Bank Pictures are responsible for budgets and salaries; the actors are not aware of who gets what, and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues.”

The company’s statement comes after a petition was set up urging Matt Smith to donate the pay difference to the ‘Time’s Up’ fund, which helps cover legal funds for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace across all industries.