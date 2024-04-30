The Crucial Reason Why We Should All Be Adding More Magnesium To Our Diets

According to Google Trends Data, interest in magnesium has soared over the past 18 months and the vitamin has been linked to trends such as the Sleepy Girl Mocktail across social media.

However, more than just a passing fad, magnesium has a range of benefits that can help you with everything from the moment you wake up until the moment you go to bed.

The health benefits of magnesium

Magnesium Glycinate

According to Healthline, magnesium glycinate can help with a whole range of conditions including:

relieve anxiety

promote bone health

manage blood sugar in people with diabetes and may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

maintain regular heart rhythms

reduce symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

amplify exercise performance

reduce pain

Additionally, the supplements may help with the treatment and management of fibromyalgia, as well as reducing the risk of heart failure and strokes.

Magnesium citrate

According to the gut experts at ZOE, magnesium citrate can help with constipation. The experts said: “Magnesium citrate usually takes 30 minutes to 6 hours to stimulate a bowel movement. It’s the same with magnesium sulfate and hydroxide.”

One study also found that consuming more magnesium was associated with less constipation. Good to know!

Health also states that magnesium citrate can help with managing mental health, improving sleep, and can improve overall heart health.

Magnesium chloride

According to the nutrition experts at Dr. Axe, magnesium chloride is the key supplement to overcome a magnesium deficiency. However, it is also useful for improving endurance, overcoming muscle pains, and generally promoting relaxation.

Which foods contain magnesium?

Cleveland Clinic stated: “In general rich sources of magnesium are greens, nuts, seeds, dry beans, whole grains, wheat germ, wheat and oat bran.

“The recommended dietary allowance for magnesium for adult men is 400-420 mg per day. The dietary allowance for adult women is 310-320 mg per day.”