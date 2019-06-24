The Ever-Evolving Art Of The Celebrity Apology

Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Getty Stars like Kevin Hart and Miley Cyrus have had to navigate a new world of public apologies.

Miley Cyrus, amid the release of her latest album She Is Coming, decided to make amends earlier this month with the hip-hop community. She did so in a YouTube comment on a video titled Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry. In the video, user As Told By Kenya said that despite being a talent, Miley had co-opted hip-hop music and culture during her highly successful Bangerz era, only to abandon that aesthetic and declare in a 2017 Billboard interview while promoting a new country-pop album that she can’t listen to hip-hop anymore. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little,” Miley said. “It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ — I am so not that.” Miley, who has described her latest album as having psychedelic elements, pop elements and ― surprise ― ”more hip-hop-leaning records,” copped to the bullshit in her 11 June comment, in which she thanked As Told By Kenya for giving her the “opportunity to speak up.” “Being silent is not like me at all,” Miley wrote in the YouTube apology. “I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying … ‘this pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene.’” Miley went on to add that now, having been enlightened, she wanted to continue to learn and hopefully do better. “There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot to learn about,” she added. Miley’s apology was already a huge improvement from her previous,since-deleted response to the Billboard interview backlash, where she simply insisted her words were taken out of context, that she loved all music and that she was only trying to say she was now gravitating to more “conscious” rap.

1. Use the word “sorry” or “apologize.” 2. Name the offense. (Not “what happened.”) 3. Take responsibility. 4. Show you understand the impact. 5. How will you insure this doesn’t recur? 6. Make amends. — Sorry Watch (@SorryWatch) May 20, 2019

There have been so many celebrity apologies, for both big and small offenses, that in the same manner have burst into the zeitgeist and then quickly died like mayflies. Celebrities have publicly apologised for homophobic comments, for saying slavery “was a choice,” for illegally buying their kids’ way into Ivy League schools, for taking selfies in cemeteries, for using a racial slur, for plagiarising, for licking doughnuts and criticising America, for sexual harassment, for singing an unpopular rendition of the national anthem. Or they are Lena Dunham and have apologised over and over again, for everything. There are good celebrity apologies and bad ones, but it seems the rubric for whether they are in fact “good” or “bad” has very little to do these days with whether the star is even truly sorry. Their actual contriteness is incidental. It’s more about how they apologise, whether they (and/or their team) know the right words to say and when to say them. So what makes a good apology? And what are good apologies, especially when they come from highly powerful or highly visible people, for? The question seems to hover over the pop culture landscape where, more and more, celebrities are finding themselves in the position of contrition and having to navigate how to express that contrition in specific and even strategic ways. Miley’s YouTube comment had all the markers of a good apology, according to the blog Sorry Watch, which chronicles and analyses the art of apology and stipulates that a good apology must include the word “sorry,” name the offense, take responsibility, show you understand the impact, ensure it won’t recur and make amends. In her apology, Miley actually said she was sorry, not “I’m sorry if you feel I did something wrong.” She showed she understood the impact of her dismissal of hip-hop culture by acknowledging her own privilege and ability to dip in and out of the genre. She promised to do better. Miley may have signaled self-awareness with her new comments, but often there seems to be a conflation of self-awareness with meaningful change. The apology, however genuine, was also perfectly timed: Just days prior, the singer berated a black female writer online in since-deleted tweets for what she perceived to be an unfavourable Highsnobiety review of her new album. While Miley took to Twitter to question the writer Sydney Gore’s taste in music, she deliberately failed to acknowledge Gore’s astute critique of her history of appropriation and discarding of black culture within the piece. It would be interesting to know why Miley was more willing to acknowledge this history after viewing the YouTube video as opposed to after reading Gore’s review. After all, Miley was consistently called out throughout her Bangerz era of appropriating the style and music of black people, a move that reinvigorated her career and made her relevant again after a three-year lull in the industry. Throughout that era, Miley worked with hip-hop producers and rappers like Mike Will Made It, Juicy J and Three 6 Mafia. She twerked and rocked long acrylics, door-knocker earrings and faux locs. She never commented on or acknowledged the critiques. And then, when all was said and done, she pivoted comfortably over to country-pop with her album “Younger Now” with an ease that few black artists are afforded. Black artists like Beyoncé and Lil Nas X, for example, have experienced blowback for experimenting with country in the same way. The celebrity apology has become its own currency, an integral part of the transaction between stars and the public in which stars often offer up a well-crafted “sorry” in order to keep the public happy and keep their careers intact. In recent years, celebs have used tactics like going on apology mini-tours, as Kevin Hart did after his sexist and homophobic tweets came to light earlier this year. He offered up an almost exasperated “I’m sorry” to the gay community via Twitter and Instagram, then made a much-criticised appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he presented his proximity to a white lesbian woman as an adequate apology to the black gay community.

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018