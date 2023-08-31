The Exact Date You Should Change To Your Winter Duvet

Yulia Grossman via Getty Images

British Summer Time is finally coming to an end, and with temperatures slowly expected to decline as we fast approach Pumpkin Spice Latte season – there’s a question on all our minds that’s leaving us head-scratching. When is the best time to change your duvet tog?

Most of us sleep with a duvet tog of 4.5-7 togs during the spring and summer months, but if you’re anything like me and crave the feeling of being weighed down in the best way possible (I’m in my cosy era), it might finally be time to increase your duvet togs by anything from 10.5-15 togs.

What are duvet togs and why are they important?

“A tog is essentially a measure of how effectively a duvet insulates heat.” Dreams said. “The higher the tog rating, the warmer the duvet will be, with 1 tog being very cool and lightweight and 15 being the warmest.”

So… when should I change my duvet tog?

Experts at British lifestyle and homewares brand Piglet in Bed have revealed the exact date you should switch your summer duvet out for your autumn/winter one – and it’s pretty specific.

“We averaged the last five years of data and saw that the best day to change your duvet tog was 16th November.” Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed said. “This was the date from which the average temperature dropped below 10°C for at least 30 days.”

She continues to explain that when swapping to a higher tog there are a few things to consider.

For example, if you have a smaller bedroom with poor ventilation, your room probably holds a lot of heat, so you may want to keep hold of that lower duvet a little longer.