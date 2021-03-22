The Exercises You Should Avoid If You're Working Out At Night

To correctly execute the move, begin crouched on the floor in a squat position with your hands in front of you on (you can modify by using a bench). “Kick your legs back to get into push up position then return your feet to the squat position and jump up as high as possible,” Pla said. That counts as one. If you’re a beginner, Pla suggested starting with three to five sets of 10 burpees, with a one-minute rest between each set.