Well, that didn’t land.
The Fall Guy is hitting cinemas this weekend, but some people who got to preview the film aren’t impressed with a joke that references Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship.
In the stunt actor-inspired action-comedy, Hannah Waddingham’s producer character walks into a messy trailer, where she tells Emily Blunt, playing a director: “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”
The scene didn’t sit right with many people online, who thought the “distasteful” and “cheap” line made light of domestic violence.
Others posted that they had been excited to see the movie before hearing about the off-colour joke.
Heard and Depp married in 2015 but split just 15 months later.
Details about the pair’s tumultuous relationship would become public years later, when Depp sued Heard for defamation after she called herself a “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post.
An intense court battle ensued, in which both actors accused each other of abuse. In the end, a jury ruled in Depp’s favour and ordered Heard to pay him millions in damages.
HuffPost has reached out to the distributor of The Fall Guy, Universal Pictures, for comment.
See some reactions here: