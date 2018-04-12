ITV Responds To ‘The Full Monty: Ladies Night’ Celebrities’ Pay Reveal

ITV has issued a statement, following the revelation that the celebrities who took part in ‘The Full Monty: Ladies Night’ were paid £10k each to take part.
After a report from the Sun, which claims fans were kept in the dark about the fact the women were receiving a fee, the broadcaster has pointed out that the programme’s main aim was to raise awareness of breast cancer.
A spokesperson for the show said (via the Sun): “The Real Full Monty shows’ focus and aim was raising awareness about cancer and encouraging people to make vital health checks.
“They clearly weren’t television charity fundraisers.”
“They were ITV’s most watched factual shows this year, with overwhelmingly positive feedback.”
The Sun reports the programme raised £4,000 for breast cancer charities.
While the episode ended with the women taking to the stage to perform a burlesque routine, most of the programme focussed on their journey to that point.
Victoria Derbyshire, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, was one of the participants. Viewers saw her emotional struggle as she faced the prospect of stripping off and stepping completely out of her comfort zone.
Like Victoria, many of the women who took part had a special reason for doing so and Michelle Heaton, who had a double mastectomy in 2012, was also part of the programme.
The former Liberty X singer opted to have the operation after discovering she had the mutated BRCA2 gene, which increased her chances of having breast cancer to 80%.
The ‘Ladies Night’ show was aired the night after a men’s edition of the programme. The male stars’ pay has not been revealed.