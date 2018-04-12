ITV Responds To ‘The Full Monty: Ladies Night’ Celebrities’ Pay Reveal

ITV has issued a statement, following the revelation that the celebrities who took part in ‘The Full Monty: Ladies Night’ were paid £10k each to take part.

After a report from the Sun, which claims fans were kept in the dark about the fact the women were receiving a fee, the broadcaster has pointed out that the programme’s main aim was to raise awareness of breast cancer.

A spokesperson for the show said (via the Sun): “The Real Full Monty shows’ focus and aim was raising awareness about cancer and encouraging people to make vital health checks.

“They clearly weren’t television charity fundraisers.”