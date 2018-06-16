‘The Greatest Showman’ has officially become the UK’s longest-running number one film soundtrack since the 1960s.

On Friday, it was announced that the the accompanying album to the film ‘The Greatest Showman’ had racked up its 19th non-consecutive week at number one.

This means it has officially overtaken the classic disco soundtrack to ‘Saturday Night Fever’, which spent 18 weeks at number one upon its release in 1978.