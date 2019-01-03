'The Inbetweeners' Star James Buckley Feels 'Pretty Hated' Over Reunion Show Criticism

‘The Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley has said he feels “pretty hated” over criticism over the show’s reunion special. ‘Fwends Reunited’ was widely panned by fans after airing on Channel 4 on New Year’s Day to celebrate 10 years of the E4 sitcom.

PA Wire/PA Images James Buckley

The two-hour studio show, which was hosted by Jimmy Carr, was branded “awkward” and “cringey” by people on Twitter, while others expressed disappointment that it wasn’t actually a new episode of the series instead. Following the criticism, James, who played Jay in the series, tweeted: “Feeling pretty hated right now. “Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me [sic].”

Feeling pretty hated right now. Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me. I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it & move on #sorry — James Buckley (@James_Buckley) January 2, 2019

He added he “might do an explanation video” on YouTube or “leave it and move on”. Meanwhile, his co-star Blake Harrison, who played Neil, tweeted: “So, 2019 off to a good start.”

So, 2019 off to a good start. — blake harrison (@blakeharrison23) January 2, 2019

The show was the first time all four of the series’ lead stars had been seen on screen together in over four years.

Channel 4 'Fwends Reunited' was widely panned by 'Inbetweeners' fans