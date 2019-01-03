'The Inbetweeners' Star James Buckley Feels 'Pretty Hated' Over Reunion Show Criticism

‘The Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley has said he feels “pretty hated” over criticism over the show’s reunion special.
‘Fwends Reunited’ was widely panned by fans after airing on Channel 4 on New Year’s Day to celebrate 10 years of the E4 sitcom.
The two-hour studio show, which was hosted by Jimmy Carr, was branded “awkward” and “cringey” by people on Twitter, while others expressed disappointment that it wasn’t actually a new episode of the series instead.
Following the criticism, James, who played Jay in the series, tweeted: “Feeling pretty hated right now.
“Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me [sic].”
He added he “might do an explanation video” on YouTube or “leave it and move on”.
Meanwhile, his co-star Blake Harrison, who played Neil, tweeted: “So, 2019 off to a good start.”
The show was the first time all four of the series’ lead stars had been seen on screen together in over four years.
The sitcom about four hapless sixth-form pupils originally ran on E4 for three series from 2008 until 2010, before spawning two films - the most recent of which was released in 2014.
There were a number of revelations made during the reunion show – the most notable of which being that former ‘Doctor Who’ star Matt Smith was originally in the running to play Will McKenzie, although the role eventually went to Simon Bird.
‘The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited’ is available on All4 now.