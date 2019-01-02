'The Inbetweeners' Reunion Branded 'Awkward' And 'Cringey' As 10th Anniversary Show Disappoints

‘The Inbetweeners’ may be one of the most popular sitcoms of recent times, but its reunion has done little to please fans.
Channel 4′s special ‘Fwends Reunited’ was branded “awkward” and “cringey” as all four original stars came together to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary on New Year’s Day.
Rather than a new episode, the special saw the foursome – comprised of Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison – reflect on the success of ‘The Inbetweeners’ and share secrets from filming.
The chat show retrospective was hosted by Jimmy Carr and widely panned on social media.
There were those who complained that is was not actually a new episode (despite never being billed as such), and then those who noted how uncomfortable and disappointing the two-hour show was.
However, ‘Fwends Reunited’ did have some fans – albeit, the love for it wasn’t exactly overwhelming...
It wasn’t just viewers who were divided by the show, as the critics were too.
The Telegraph called it a “shambolic mess that failed to do the show justice”, but The Independent hailed it for being “full of nostalgia, and poo jokes”.
There were also a number of revelations made during the show – the most notable of which being that former ‘Doctor Who’ star Matt Smith was originally in the running to play Will McKenzie, although the role eventually went to Simon Bird.
‘The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited’ is available on All4 now.