'The Inbetweeners' Reunion Branded 'Awkward' And 'Cringey' As 10th Anniversary Show Disappoints

Channel 4′s special ‘Fwends Reunited’ was branded “awkward” and “cringey” as all four original stars came together to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary on New Year’s Day.

‘The Inbetweeners’ may be one of the most popular sitcoms of recent times, but its reunion has done little to please fans.

Rather than a new episode, the special saw the foursome – comprised of Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison – reflect on the success of ‘The Inbetweeners’ and share secrets from filming.

The chat show retrospective was hosted by Jimmy Carr and widely panned on social media.

There were those who complained that is was not actually a new episode (despite never being billed as such), and then those who noted how uncomfortable and disappointing the two-hour show was.