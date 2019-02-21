Exclusive: The Independent Group Could Prop Up Theresa May's Government In Return For A Referendum On Her Deal

The Independent Group of Labour and Tory defectors could prop up Theresa May’s government in a confidence and supply arrangement, a leading member has said.

This would include voting for any Brexit deal, if the prime minister put it to the public in a referendum.

Gavin Shuker told HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast it would be “in the national interest” to provide stability through any public vote, which could take a year to arrange.

The group first made the offer in a meeting with the PM’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, last month.

Shuker and then-Labour colleagues Chris Leslie, Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna were present, alongside then-Tory Anna Soubry.

Lidington turned them down the offer, and all have now sensationally quit to join The Independent Group.

But Shuker suggested the option was still on the table if May backs the Kyle-Wilson amendment, which supports her deal if it is put to the public vote in a confirmatory referendum.

In return for a referendum with Remain on the ballot paper, The Independent Group (TIG) would support the deal and then prop up May’s government by backing her in no confidence votes and on budgets.

Shuker’s comments suggest TIG see an opportunity to replace the DUP as confidence and supply partners for May if she chooses to soften Brexit and abandons the Northern Irish party and hard Tory Brexiteers.